Short Interest in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) Drops By 8.3%

Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,700,000 shares, a decrease of 8.3% from the March 31st total of 30,200,000 shares. Currently, 25.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,780,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.0 days.

Cinemark Trading Down 2.1 %

Cinemark stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.48. The stock had a trading volume of 1,648,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,967,681. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.44. Cinemark has a 52-week low of $8.28 and a 52-week high of $19.76. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.55 and a 200 day moving average of $12.38.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $599.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $589.47 million. Cinemark had a negative return on equity of 84.89% and a negative net margin of 11.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Cinemark will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cinemark

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CNK shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Cinemark from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Cinemark from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Cinemark from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Cinemark in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cinemark in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cinemark presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.31.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Cinemark by 69.0% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Cinemark by 272.2% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Cinemark by 107.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,475 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cinemark by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Cinemark during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 98.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cinemark

Cinemark Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of motion picture exhibitions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The company was founded by Lee Roy Mitchell in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, TX.

Featured Stories

