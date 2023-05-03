Short Interest in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) Drops By 6.8%

Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,380,000 shares, a drop of 6.8% from the March 31st total of 1,480,000 shares. Currently, 2.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 607,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CRUS shares. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 24th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cirrus Logic currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.00.

Get Cirrus Logic alerts:

Insider Transactions at Cirrus Logic

In related news, Director Timothy R. Dehne sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.63, for a total value of $101,630.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,657,991.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Timothy R. Dehne sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.63, for a total transaction of $101,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,314 shares in the company, valued at $1,657,991.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott Arnold Anderson sold 29,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.36, for a total transaction of $3,079,567.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $946,027.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 61,167 shares of company stock valued at $6,447,489. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cirrus Logic

Cirrus Logic Stock Down 0.0 %

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 59,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,417,000 after purchasing an additional 13,541 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 30,278 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,255,000 after buying an additional 1,787 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Cirrus Logic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $237,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 74.0% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 28,750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after acquiring an additional 12,230 shares during the period. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Cirrus Logic during the third quarter worth approximately $303,000. Institutional investors own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

CRUS stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $85.34. The stock had a trading volume of 244,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 580,821. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.87. The firm has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.03, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.97. Cirrus Logic has a twelve month low of $61.94 and a twelve month high of $111.15.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.41. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 22.50% and a net margin of 16.22%. The firm had revenue of $590.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $543.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Cirrus Logic will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cirrus Logic

(Get Rating)

Cirrus Logic, Inc engages in the development of high-precision, analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for a range of customers. It builds an analog and signal-processing patent portfolio. The firm delivers optimized products for a variety of audio, industrial and energy-related applications. Its product lines include portable audio products and non-portable audio and other products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cirrus Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cirrus Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.