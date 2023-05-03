Short Interest in Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) Grows By 10.9%

Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 585,000 shares, a growth of 10.9% from the March 31st total of 527,500 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 185,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KOF. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 57.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 415.8% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA during the first quarter valued at $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KOF stock traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $84.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 176,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,538. Coca-Cola FEMSA has a 52-week low of $51.96 and a 52-week high of $85.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $78.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Coca-Cola FEMSA ( NYSE:KOF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.63. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a return on equity of 15.08% and a net margin of 8.43%. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.07 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Coca-Cola FEMSA will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.6048 per share. This represents a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 1st. Coca-Cola FEMSA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.19%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on KOF shares. Barclays boosted their target price on Coca-Cola FEMSA from $77.00 to $91.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Bank of America raised Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $137.00 to $157.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. UBS Group downgraded Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, January 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Coca-Cola FEMSA in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Coca-Cola FEMSA from $69.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.00.

Coca-Cola FEMSA SAB de CV engages in the business of producing franchise bottles of trademark beverages. It operates under the Mexico and Central America, and South America segments. The Mexico and Central America segment includes Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, and Panama. The South America segment focuses on Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay.

