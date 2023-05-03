Short Interest in Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) Rises By 8.7%

Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,130,000 shares, a growth of 8.7% from the March 31st total of 1,040,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 222,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.1 days. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

COHU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Craig Hallum lowered Cohu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Cohu from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Cohu from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cohu in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cohu currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Cohu Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Cohu stock opened at $34.11 on Wednesday. Cohu has a 1 year low of $24.06 and a 1 year high of $38.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.75 and a quick ratio of 3.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 17.14 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.86.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Cohu ( NASDAQ:COHU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.09. Cohu had a return on equity of 14.48% and a net margin of 11.92%. The business had revenue of $191.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.00 million. Equities research analysts predict that Cohu will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cohu by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 253,099 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,716,000 after purchasing an additional 39,836 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Cohu by 6.4% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,234,512 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $124,173,000 after buying an additional 194,206 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its holdings in Cohu by 33.4% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 42,715 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after buying an additional 10,694 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Cohu by 245.1% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 12,500 shares during the period. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cohu during the 1st quarter worth about $120,000. 90.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cohu Company Profile

Cohu, Inc engages in the provision of back-end semiconductor equipment and services. It offers test and handling capital equipment, interface products, and related services to the semiconductor and electronics manufacturing industries. The company was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in Poway, CA.

