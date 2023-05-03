Short Interest in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Rises By 11.9%

Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,760,000 shares, a growth of 11.9% from the March 31st total of 3,360,000 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,910,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Insider Activity at Costco Wholesale

In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.32, for a total value of $999,505.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,252,162. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.32, for a total transaction of $999,505.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,252,162. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.95, for a total transaction of $733,425.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,093 shares in the company, valued at $4,934,972.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,168 shares of company stock valued at $2,031,341. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Institutional Trading of Costco Wholesale

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COST. United Bank lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 5,254 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,026,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 383,691 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $220,948,000 after purchasing an additional 96,566 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 87.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 232 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $333,000. Finally, Next Century Growth Investors LLC lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 3,414 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

COST has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $535.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $535.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $525.00 to $520.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $549.52.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock traded up $1.22 on Tuesday, reaching $494.81. 1,934,706 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,920,277. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $491.23 and its 200-day moving average is $491.65. Costco Wholesale has a one year low of $406.51 and a one year high of $564.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $219.44 billion, a PE ratio of 36.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.79.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.10. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 28.66%. The company had revenue of $55.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.92 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale will post 14.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 26.45%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.