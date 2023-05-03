Short Interest in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Rises By 11.9%

Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,760,000 shares, a growth of 11.9% from the March 31st total of 3,360,000 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,910,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.
Insider Activity at Costco Wholesale
In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.32, for a total value of $999,505.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,252,162. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.32, for a total transaction of $999,505.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,252,162. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.95, for a total transaction of $733,425.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,093 shares in the company, valued at $4,934,972.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,168 shares of company stock valued at $2,031,341. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Trading of Costco Wholesale
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COST. United Bank lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 5,254 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,026,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 383,691 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $220,948,000 after purchasing an additional 96,566 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 87.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 232 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $333,000. Finally, Next Century Growth Investors LLC lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 3,414 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Costco Wholesale Price Performance
Shares of Costco Wholesale stock traded up $1.22 on Tuesday, reaching $494.81. 1,934,706 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,920,277. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $491.23 and its 200-day moving average is $491.65. Costco Wholesale has a one year low of $406.51 and a one year high of $564.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $219.44 billion, a PE ratio of 36.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.79.
Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.10. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 28.66%. The company had revenue of $55.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.92 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale will post 14.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 26.45%.
Costco Wholesale Company Profile
Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.
