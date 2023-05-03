Short Interest in Critical Elements Lithium Co. (OTCMKTS:CRECF) Decreases By 5.9%

Critical Elements Lithium Co. (OTCMKTS:CRECF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,017,900 shares, a decrease of 5.9% from the March 31st total of 1,081,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 89,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 11.3 days.

Critical Elements Lithium Stock Performance

OTCMKTS CRECF opened at $1.60 on Wednesday. Critical Elements Lithium has a 1 year low of $0.88 and a 1 year high of $2.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.70.

About Critical Elements Lithium

(Get Rating)

Critical Elements Lithium Corp. engages in acquisition, exploration, and development of mining properties. Its projects include Rose lithium-tantalum, Nisk, Arques, Bourier, Caumont, Dumulon, Duval, Lemare, and Valiquette. The company was founded on September 11, 2006 and is headquartered in Montréal, Canada.

