Short Interest in CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) Rises By 11.5%

CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,810,000 shares, a growth of 11.5% from the March 31st total of 7,900,000 shares. Currently, 6.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,140,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.7 days.

NASDAQ CVBF traded down $1.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $13.26. 2,182,726 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,109,152. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.29 and a 200-day moving average of $23.49. CVB Financial has a one year low of $12.99 and a one year high of $29.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 0.36.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $138.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.35 million. CVB Financial had a return on equity of 12.78% and a net margin of 41.85%. CVB Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that CVB Financial will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.03%. CVB Financial’s payout ratio is 45.20%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CVBF. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in CVB Financial by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in CVB Financial by 0.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 65,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in CVB Financial by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 10,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in CVB Financial by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 91,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,356,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 24,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on CVB Financial from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of CVB Financial from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of CVB Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded CVB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th.

CVB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of relationship-based banking products, services, and solutions for small to mid-sized companies, real estate investors, non-profit organizations, professionals, and other individuals through its subsidiary, Citizens Business Bank.

