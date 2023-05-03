Short Interest in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Rises By 8.7%

Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,540,000 shares, a growth of 8.7% from the March 31st total of 14,300,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,460,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.3 days.

Digital Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DLR opened at $94.75 on Wednesday. Digital Realty Trust has a one year low of $85.76 and a one year high of $144.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.36, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $98.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.09.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($1.46). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 2.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.15%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 439.64%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DLR. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $79.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $121.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.92.

Insider Buying and Selling at Digital Realty Trust

In related news, EVP Dyer Corey sold 4,401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.19, for a total value of $458,540.19. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,128,408.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its position in Digital Realty Trust by 116.4% in the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 28,900.0% in the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. 95.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

Further Reading

