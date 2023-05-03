Short Interest in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) Declines By 10.1%

Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,180,000 shares, a drop of 10.1% from the March 31st total of 15,780,000 shares. Currently, 5.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,090,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.6 days.

Dropbox Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of DBX traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.03. The stock had a trading volume of 4,569,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,052,762. The company has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a PE ratio of 13.01, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.94. Dropbox has a fifty-two week low of $18.71 and a fifty-two week high of $24.99.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.03). Dropbox had a net margin of 23.80% and a negative return on equity of 65.25%. The company had revenue of $598.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $593.80 million. Equities analysts expect that Dropbox will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Dropbox

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CEO Andrew Houston sold 162,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.56, for a total transaction of $3,828,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,781,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $206,901,375.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other Dropbox news, CEO Andrew Houston sold 162,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.56, for a total transaction of $3,828,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,781,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $206,901,375.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Timothy Regan sold 2,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total value of $49,038.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 448,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,288,234.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 531,073 shares of company stock worth $11,519,560. 25.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DBX. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Dropbox by 446.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in Dropbox during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Dropbox by 184.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Dropbox during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Dropbox by 117.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DBX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on Dropbox from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Dropbox in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Dropbox from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Dropbox from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.43.

Dropbox Company Profile

Dropbox, Inc is a collaboration platform that’s transforming the way people and teams work together. It offers the following products: Dropbox Basic, Dropbox Plus, Dropbox Professional, and Dropbox Business. The Dropbox Basic is the simple, powerful home for photos, videos, documents, and other files.

