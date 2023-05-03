Short Interest in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) Declines By 10.1%

Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,180,000 shares, a drop of 10.1% from the March 31st total of 15,780,000 shares. Currently, 5.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,090,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.6 days.
Dropbox Stock Down 1.6 %
Shares of DBX traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.03. The stock had a trading volume of 4,569,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,052,762. The company has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a PE ratio of 13.01, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.94. Dropbox has a fifty-two week low of $18.71 and a fifty-two week high of $24.99.
Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.03). Dropbox had a net margin of 23.80% and a negative return on equity of 65.25%. The company had revenue of $598.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $593.80 million. Equities analysts expect that Dropbox will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.
Insider Activity at Dropbox
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DBX. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Dropbox by 446.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in Dropbox during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Dropbox by 184.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Dropbox during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Dropbox by 117.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
DBX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on Dropbox from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Dropbox in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Dropbox from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Dropbox from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.43.
Dropbox Company Profile
Dropbox, Inc is a collaboration platform that’s transforming the way people and teams work together. It offers the following products: Dropbox Basic, Dropbox Plus, Dropbox Professional, and Dropbox Business. The Dropbox Basic is the simple, powerful home for photos, videos, documents, and other files.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Dropbox (DBX)
- Do Bank Stocks Go Up When Interest Rates Rise?
- How to Invest in Vertical Farming Stocks
- Can-Fite BioPharma Spikes on Pancreatic Cancer Inhibition Finding
- Ecolab: Slow And Steady Wins The Race
- MGM’s Hot Hand Is All In For A Rally, After This Small Break
Receive News & Ratings for Dropbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dropbox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.