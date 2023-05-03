Short Interest in DZS Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI) Drops By 8.3%

DZS Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 645,000 shares, a drop of 8.3% from the March 31st total of 703,500 shares. Approximately 3.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 196,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DZS during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in DZS during the third quarter worth $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in DZS by 551.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,418 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,893 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in DZS by 198.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,183 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of DZS by 451.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,730 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 3,872 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.85% of the company’s stock.

DZS Trading Down 3.5 %

DZSI stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $6.87. 111,594 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 176,969. DZS has a 12 month low of $6.26 and a 12 month high of $19.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.66 million, a P/E ratio of -5.20 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.16.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DZS ( NASDAQ:DZSI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.20). DZS had a negative return on equity of 11.98% and a negative net margin of 9.96%. The company had revenue of $100.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.36 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that DZS will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DZSI shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on DZS from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on DZS from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. Northland Securities lowered their price objective on DZS from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on DZS from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.57.

About DZS

DZS, Inc engages in the provision of packet-based mobile transport and broadband access solutions. It includes the research, development, test, sale, manufacture, and support of communications equipment in the following areas: broadband access, Ethernet switching, mobile front haul and back haul, passive optical LAN, and software defined networks (SDN) and network function virtualization (NFV) solutions.

