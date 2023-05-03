Short Interest in Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) Decreases By 14.1%

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,160,000 shares, a decrease of 14.1% from the March 31st total of 1,350,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 326,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EGLE traded down $0.48 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.28. 225,741 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 294,659. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a 52-week low of $40.13 and a 52-week high of $78.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.10. The company has a market cap of $593.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.28.

Get Eagle Bulk Shipping alerts:

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The shipping company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.71 by ($0.43). Eagle Bulk Shipping had a return on equity of 33.10% and a net margin of 34.45%. The business had revenue of $108.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.08 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Eagle Bulk Shipping will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Cuts Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Eagle Bulk Shipping’s payout ratio is 15.68%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Alliance Global Partners decreased their price objective on Eagle Bulk Shipping from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on Eagle Bulk Shipping from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eagle Bulk Shipping

In other news, Director Justin A. Knowles bought 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $47.27 per share, with a total value of $80,359.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,842 shares in the company, valued at $276,151.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Eagle Bulk Shipping

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 1,822.2% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 519 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 225.4% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 911 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 79.88% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eagle Bulk Shipping, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes through the ownership, charter, and operation of dry bulk vessels. The company was founded by Sophocles N. Zoullas on March 23, 2005 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

See Also

