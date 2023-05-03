Short Interest in Educational Development Co. (NASDAQ:EDUC) Increases By 8.5%

Educational Development Co. (NASDAQ:EDUC – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a growth of 8.5% from the March 31st total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Educational Development in a report on Sunday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EDUC. Needham Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Educational Development by 77.8% in the 4th quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 175,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Educational Development during the 1st quarter valued at about $367,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Educational Development during the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Educational Development by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 282,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 4,750 shares during the last quarter. 23.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Educational Development Stock Down 2.3 %

Educational Development Company Profile

Shares of Educational Development stock opened at $1.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.90 and a 200 day moving average of $3.05. The firm has a market cap of $17.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.12 and a beta of 0.89. Educational Development has a 1 year low of $1.91 and a 1 year high of $6.63.

Educational Development Corp. engages in the provision of educational children’s books. It operates through the Home Business and Publishing segments. The Home Business (Usborne Books & More or UBAM) segment sells books through independent consultants directly to customers by hosting home parties, through social media collaboration platforms on the internet, by hosting book fairs with school and public libraries.

