Short Interest in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) Declines By 5.4%

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,190,000 shares, a decrease of 5.4% from the March 31st total of 7,600,000 shares. Approximately 17.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,720,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.2 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EBS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective (down previously from $23.00) on shares of Emergent BioSolutions in a research report on Friday, March 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of Emergent BioSolutions from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Emergent BioSolutions in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Benchmark raised shares of Emergent BioSolutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.67.

Institutional Trading of Emergent BioSolutions

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Emergent BioSolutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,612 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions during the 1st quarter worth about $73,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions during the 1st quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions during the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. 80.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Emergent BioSolutions Stock Performance

Shares of Emergent BioSolutions stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $8.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 295,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,547,652. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.98. Emergent BioSolutions has a one year low of $7.74 and a one year high of $40.45. The stock has a market cap of $422.35 million, a P/E ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 0.93.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.62). The business had revenue of $330.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.23 million. Emergent BioSolutions had a negative return on equity of 7.57% and a negative net margin of 19.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 54.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.50 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Emergent BioSolutions will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Emergent BioSolutions Company Profile

Emergent BioSolutions Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of medical countermeasures. It offers products for civilian and military populations that address accidental, intentional, and naturally occurring public health threats. The firm’s products include ACAM2000, BioThrax, Raxibacuma, Vaxchora, and VIGIV.

