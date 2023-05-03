Short Interest in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) Expands By 8.3%

Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,740,000 shares, a growth of 8.3% from the March 31st total of 7,150,000 shares. Approximately 4.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,180,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days.

Shares of FLO stock opened at $27.54 on Wednesday. Flowers Foods has a 52-week low of $24.15 and a 52-week high of $30.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.74 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.96.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 18.77% and a net margin of 4.75%. Flowers Foods’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Flowers Foods will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.24%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 98.7% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 17,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 8,606 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 16.3% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 43,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after acquiring an additional 6,094 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,232,000. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its position in Flowers Foods by 33.4% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 172,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,723,000 after acquiring an additional 43,136 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in Flowers Foods by 18.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. 66.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on FLO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Flowers Foods from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Flowers Foods in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Flowers Foods, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of bakery products. The firm offers bakery foods for retail and food service customers in the United States. Its brands include Nature’s Own, Dave’s Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Tastykake and Mrs. Freshley’s. The company was founded by William Howard Flowers, Sr.

