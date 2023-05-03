Short Interest in Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO) Decreases By 8.1%

Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,050,000 shares, a drop of 8.1% from the March 31st total of 2,230,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 485,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.2 days. Currently, 4.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Generation Bio

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Generation Bio by 1.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,931,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,591,000 after purchasing an additional 167,922 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Generation Bio by 3.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,616,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,202,000 after purchasing an additional 114,082 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Generation Bio by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,577,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,061,000 after purchasing an additional 95,138 shares during the last quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP grew its holdings in Generation Bio by 8.7% during the third quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 3,013,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,003,000 after purchasing an additional 240,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Generation Bio by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,218,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,780,000 after purchasing an additional 8,213 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

Generation Bio Trading Down 2.2 %

GBIO stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.49. 216,392 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 419,309. Generation Bio has a 52-week low of $3.40 and a 52-week high of $8.72. The company has a market cap of $267.90 million, a P/E ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 1.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.30 and its 200-day moving average is $4.91.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Generation Bio ( NASDAQ:GBIO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.02. Equities research analysts expect that Generation Bio will post -2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GBIO. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Generation Bio in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Generation Bio in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Generation Bio from $7.00 to $2.23 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Generation Bio currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.31.

About Generation Bio

Generation Bio Co, a genetic medicines company, develops therapies for the treatment of rare and prevalent diseases. The company provides a portfolio of programs, including programs for rare and prevalent diseases of the liver and retina. It also focuses on the diseases of skeletal muscle, central nervous system, and oncology.

