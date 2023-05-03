Short Interest in Genetron Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GTH) Declines By 8.8%

Genetron Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GTH – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 175,600 shares, a decrease of 8.8% from the March 31st total of 192,500 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 54,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days.

NASDAQ GTH traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,675. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.97 and a 200 day moving average of $1.00. Genetron has a twelve month low of $0.73 and a twelve month high of $1.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.89 million, a P/E ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 0.53.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GTH. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Genetron in the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Genetron by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 185,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 25,719 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Genetron in the 4th quarter worth about $244,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Genetron during the fourth quarter worth $305,000. Finally, Maven Securities LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Genetron in the third quarter valued at approximately $135,000. 13.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genetron Holdings Limited, a precision oncology company, engages in the cancer molecular profiling, and harnessing technologies in molecular biology and data science for cancer treatment. The company offers diagnosis and monitoring services, and early screening services through laboratory developed tests services.

