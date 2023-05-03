Short Interest in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) Rises By 13.1%

Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,780,000 shares, an increase of 13.1% from the March 31st total of 5,110,000 shares. Currently, 7.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,560,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GMED shares. Barclays reduced their price target on Globus Medical from $82.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. BTIG Research lowered Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Globus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of Globus Medical in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $83.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.91.

Globus Medical Trading Down 2.8 %

GMED traded down $1.60 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,551,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,419,808. Globus Medical has a 1 year low of $50.92 and a 1 year high of $80.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.45, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.46 and its 200-day moving average is $65.39.

Insider Activity at Globus Medical

Globus Medical ( NYSE:GMED Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical device company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $274.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.40 million. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 18.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Globus Medical will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Globus Medical news, CFO Keith W. Pfeil sold 29,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.57, for a total transaction of $2,262,484.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 24.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,317,785 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $172,142,000 after purchasing an additional 550,527 shares in the last quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Globus Medical in the third quarter worth approximately $20,581,000. Braidwell LP purchased a new position in shares of Globus Medical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,521,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Globus Medical by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,190,586 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $88,425,000 after purchasing an additional 266,556 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Globus Medical by 95.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 431,051 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $25,678,000 after purchasing an additional 210,142 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.23% of the company’s stock.

Globus Medical Company Profile

Globus Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company that develops and commercializes healthcare solutions. The firm engages in developing products that promote healing in patients with musculoskeletal disorders. It classifies products into Innovative Fusion and Disruptive Technology. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments.

