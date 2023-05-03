Short Interest in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) Grows By 12.6%

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,970,000 shares, a growth of 12.6% from the March 31st total of 1,750,000 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 441,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.5 days.

Insider Transactions at Hawaiian Electric Industries

In other Hawaiian Electric Industries news, Director Keith P. Russell sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total value of $392,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $919,356.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hawaiian Electric Industries

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,016,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $416,476,000 after purchasing an additional 245,066 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 0.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,770,062 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $130,670,000 after buying an additional 31,995 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,034,515 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $85,151,000 after buying an additional 55,120 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,598,776 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $66,908,000 after acquiring an additional 76,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,354,359 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,680,000 after acquiring an additional 23,756 shares during the period. 52.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hawaiian Electric Industries Trading Down 1.7 %

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Hawaiian Electric Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Hawaiian Electric Industries from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th.

Shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries stock traded down $0.65 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.45. 348,796 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 411,343. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Hawaiian Electric Industries has a twelve month low of $33.18 and a twelve month high of $44.01.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 6.49%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hawaiian Electric Industries will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 22nd. This is a positive change from Hawaiian Electric Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.45%.

About Hawaiian Electric Industries

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in power, financial, and renewable and sustainable infrastructure investment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment offers essential electric service on the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, and Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

