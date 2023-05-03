Short Interest in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Rises By 8.4%

Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,760,000 shares, a growth of 8.4% from the March 31st total of 4,390,000 shares. Currently, 3.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 866,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.5 days.

Insider Transactions at Henry Schein

In other news, Director Kurt P. Kuehn sold 1,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.46, for a total transaction of $147,871.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,214,185.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Kurt P. Kuehn sold 1,909 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.46, for a total transaction of $147,871.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,214,185.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 6,405 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.74, for a total value of $504,329.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,066,058.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get Henry Schein alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Henry Schein

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Henry Schein by 73.9% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Henry Schein by 231.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 564 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Henry Schein by 3,594.1% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Henry Schein by 67.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Henry Schein in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Henry Schein Stock Performance

HSIC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Henry Schein from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Henry Schein from $99.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Barrington Research dropped their price objective on Henry Schein from $99.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Henry Schein from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.89.

Shares of NASDAQ HSIC traded down $1.92 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $80.48. 853,161 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 857,010. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.79. Henry Schein has a 52 week low of $64.75 and a 52 week high of $89.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.08.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.14. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 4.25%. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Henry Schein will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

Henry Schein Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, laboratory, small and large equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical, diagnostic tests, infection-control products, and vitamins.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.