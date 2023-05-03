Short Interest in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Rises By 8.4%

Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,760,000 shares, a growth of 8.4% from the March 31st total of 4,390,000 shares. Currently, 3.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 866,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.5 days.
Insider Transactions at Henry Schein
In other news, Director Kurt P. Kuehn sold 1,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.46, for a total transaction of $147,871.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,214,185.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Kurt P. Kuehn sold 1,909 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.46, for a total transaction of $147,871.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,214,185.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 6,405 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.74, for a total value of $504,329.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,066,058.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Henry Schein
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Henry Schein by 73.9% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Henry Schein by 231.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 564 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Henry Schein by 3,594.1% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Henry Schein by 67.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Henry Schein in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors own 95.45% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Henry Schein Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ HSIC traded down $1.92 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $80.48. 853,161 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 857,010. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.79. Henry Schein has a 52 week low of $64.75 and a 52 week high of $89.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.08.
Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.14. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 4.25%. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Henry Schein will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.
Henry Schein Company Profile
Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, laboratory, small and large equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical, diagnostic tests, infection-control products, and vitamins.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Henry Schein (HSIC)
- Do Bank Stocks Go Up When Interest Rates Rise?
- How to Invest in Vertical Farming Stocks
- Can-Fite BioPharma Spikes on Pancreatic Cancer Inhibition Finding
- Ecolab: Slow And Steady Wins The Race
- MGM’s Hot Hand Is All In For A Rally, After This Small Break
Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.