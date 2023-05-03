Short Interest in Imperial Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:IMPP) Expands By 6.1%

Imperial Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:IMPP – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,020,000 shares, an increase of 6.1% from the March 31st total of 15,100,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,380,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days. Currently, 8.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Imperial Petroleum Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of IMPP traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2.24. 102,778 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 576,942. Imperial Petroleum has a 12 month low of $2.21 and a 12 month high of $15.90. The company has a quick ratio of 5.26, a current ratio of 5.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.10. The company has a market capitalization of $29.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.14.

Imperial Petroleum (NASDAQ:IMPP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $37.92 million for the quarter. Imperial Petroleum had a return on equity of 39.22% and a net margin of 30.42%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Imperial Petroleum by 16,005.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 251,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. Estabrook Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Imperial Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Imperial Petroleum during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Imperial Petroleum by 185.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 84,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 54,688 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.01% of the company’s stock.

Imperial Petroleum Inc provides international seaborne transportation services to oil producers, refineries, and commodities traders. It carries refined petroleum products, such as gasoline, diesel, fuel oil, and jet fuel, as well as edible oils and chemicals; and crude oils. As of March 29, 2022, the company owned four medium range refined petroleum product tankers and one Aframax crude oil tanker with a total capacity of 305,804 deadweight tons.

