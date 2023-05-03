Short Interest in Indaptus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDP) Declines By 9.3%

Indaptus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDP – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,400 shares, a decline of 9.3% from the March 31st total of 23,600 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.
Indaptus Therapeutics Trading Up 1.9 %
Shares of INDP traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2.58. 13,665 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,575. The firm has a market cap of $21.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 0.98. Indaptus Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.25 and a 12-month high of $3.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.80.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Indaptus Therapeutics from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th.
Institutional Trading of Indaptus Therapeutics
Indaptus Therapeutics Company Profile
Indaptus Therapeutics, Inc is a pre-clinical biotechnology company. It engages in the development of a novel and patented systemically-administered anti-cancer and anti-viral immunotherapy. The firm created patented treatment methods and associated patented compositions for attenuation and killing of non-pathogenic, Gram-negative bacteria.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Indaptus Therapeutics (INDP)
- Do Bank Stocks Go Up When Interest Rates Rise?
- How to Invest in Vertical Farming Stocks
- Can-Fite BioPharma Spikes on Pancreatic Cancer Inhibition Finding
- Ecolab: Slow And Steady Wins The Race
- MGM’s Hot Hand Is All In For A Rally, After This Small Break
Receive News & Ratings for Indaptus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Indaptus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.