Short Interest in Indaptus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDP) Declines By 9.3%

Indaptus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDP – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,400 shares, a decline of 9.3% from the March 31st total of 23,600 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Indaptus Therapeutics Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of INDP traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2.58. 13,665 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,575. The firm has a market cap of $21.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 0.98. Indaptus Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.25 and a 12-month high of $3.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.80.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Indaptus Therapeutics from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th.

Institutional Trading of Indaptus Therapeutics

Indaptus Therapeutics Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in INDP. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Indaptus Therapeutics by 18.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 242,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $969,000 after purchasing an additional 38,216 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Indaptus Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $51,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Indaptus Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Indaptus Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. 6.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Indaptus Therapeutics, Inc is a pre-clinical biotechnology company. It engages in the development of a novel and patented systemically-administered anti-cancer and anti-viral immunotherapy. The firm created patented treatment methods and associated patented compositions for attenuation and killing of non-pathogenic, Gram-negative bacteria.

