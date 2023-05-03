Short Interest in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) Declines By 9.1%

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,180,000 shares, a drop of 9.1% from the March 31st total of 3,500,000 shares. Currently, 4.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 461,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.9 days.

In other Integra LifeSciences news, EVP Michael J. Mcbreen sold 1,843 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.29, for a total value of $100,056.47. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,563,334.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Integra LifeSciences news, EVP Michael J. Mcbreen sold 1,843 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.29, for a total value of $100,056.47. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,563,334.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Lisa Evoli sold 3,767 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $214,719.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,060,485. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IART. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Integra LifeSciences by 118.0% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 641 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Integra LifeSciences during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Integra LifeSciences during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Integra LifeSciences by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 631 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Integra LifeSciences during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 87.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Integra LifeSciences stock traded down $0.90 on Wednesday, reaching $51.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 810,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 494,230. The company has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.97. Integra LifeSciences has a 52 week low of $40.67 and a 52 week high of $62.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The life sciences company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74. Integra LifeSciences had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 11.00%. The business had revenue of $380.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Integra LifeSciences will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

IART has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Integra LifeSciences from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Integra LifeSciences from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Integra LifeSciences from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Integra LifeSciences from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Integra LifeSciences in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.17.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of regenerative tissue technologies and neurological solutions dedicated to limiting uncertainty for clinicians. It operates under the Codman Specialty Surgical (CSS) and Tissue Technologies (TT) segments. The CSS segment includes technologies and instrumentation used for neurosurgery, neurocritical care, and otolaryngology.

