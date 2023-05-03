Short Interest in Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) Drops By 9.4%

Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 740,300 shares, a decline of 9.4% from the March 31st total of 816,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 163,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.5 days. Currently, 2.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Kelly Services in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barrington Research dropped their target price on Kelly Services from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st.

Get Kelly Services alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KELYA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Kelly Services by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 417,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,050,000 after buying an additional 2,941 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Kelly Services by 26.0% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 67,385 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,462,000 after purchasing an additional 13,906 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Kelly Services by 16.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,185 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Kelly Services by 66.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Kelly Services by 48.2% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,311 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 5,957 shares during the last quarter. 74.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kelly Services Stock Performance

NASDAQ KELYA traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $16.18. The stock had a trading volume of 112,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,948. Kelly Services has a 52-week low of $13.41 and a 52-week high of $22.56. The stock has a market cap of $601.41 million, a P/E ratio of -9.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.32 and a 200 day moving average of $16.67.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.13). Kelly Services had a negative net margin of 1.26% and a positive return on equity of 4.07%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kelly Services will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

Kelly Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th were issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. Kelly Services’s payout ratio is presently -18.52%.

About Kelly Services

(Get Rating)

Kelly Services, Inc engages in staffing and workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Americas Staffing, Global Talent Solutions, and International Staffing. The Americas Staffing segment delivers temporary staffing, as well as direct-hire placement services, in several staffing services, including office, education, marketing, electronic assembly, light industrial, science, engineering, and information technology in United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico and Brazil.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kelly Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kelly Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.