Short Interest in Knightscope, Inc. (NASDAQ:KSCP) Declines By 13.0%

Knightscope, Inc. (NASDAQ:KSCP – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,670,000 shares, a drop of 13.0% from the March 31st total of 1,920,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 736,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days. Approximately 6.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Knightscope during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Knightscope during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Knightscope in the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Knightscope in the second quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Knightscope in the third quarter valued at approximately $436,000. 1.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Knightscope Stock Down 7.0 %

Shares of KSCP traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.55. 756,375 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 659,941. Knightscope has a 52 week low of $0.53 and a 52 week high of $4.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.63. The firm has a market cap of $20.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 0.89.

Knightscope Company Profile

Knightscope, Inc designs, develops, builds, deploys, and supports physical security technologies in the United States. The company's solutions combine the physical presence of autonomous security robots (ASR) with real-time on-site data collection and analysis, and a human-machine interface to reduce crime.

