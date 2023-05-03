Short Interest in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Grows By 9.8%

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,240,000 shares, an increase of 9.8% from the March 31st total of 2,950,000 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,380,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on LW. Barclays lifted their target price on Lamb Weston from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $97.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lamb Weston has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.40.

Lamb Weston Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of LW traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $111.42. 755,762 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,436,728. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43. Lamb Weston has a 1-year low of $60.59 and a 1-year high of $112.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.23 billion, a PE ratio of 29.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $104.01 and a 200-day moving average of $95.28.

Lamb Weston Dividend Announcement

Lamb Weston ( NYSE:LW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 6th. The specialty retailer reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.45. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 110.40% and a net margin of 11.27%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. Lamb Weston’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Lamb Weston will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.95%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LW. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 60.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 31,305 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,875,000 after acquiring an additional 11,741 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 37.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 21,746 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after buying an additional 5,933 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the first quarter worth about $92,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 28.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 41,455 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after buying an additional 9,184 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 158.3% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,927 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 17,726 shares during the period. 89.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.

Featured Articles

