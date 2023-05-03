Short Interest in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) Drops By 6.3%

Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,940,000 shares, a drop of 6.3% from the March 31st total of 2,070,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 254,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.6 days. Currently, 5.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on LSTR. Stephens lifted their target price on Landstar System from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Landstar System from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Landstar System from $170.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Raymond James upgraded Landstar System from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Landstar System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.83.

Landstar System Stock Performance

Landstar System stock traded up $2.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $179.80. 259,159 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 261,322. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $177.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a PE ratio of 16.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.90. Landstar System has a one year low of $137.15 and a one year high of $188.46.

Landstar System Cuts Dividend

Landstar System ( NASDAQ:LSTR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Landstar System had a return on equity of 43.26% and a net margin of 5.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.34 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Landstar System will post 8.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 3rd. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.34%.

Insider Activity at Landstar System

In other Landstar System news, VP Ricardo S. Coro sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.63, for a total transaction of $553,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 22,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,092,693.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Joseph J. Beacom sold 7,000 shares of Landstar System stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.94, for a total value of $1,280,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 17,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,215,719.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Ricardo S. Coro sold 3,000 shares of Landstar System stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.63, for a total value of $553,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,092,693.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Landstar System

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LSTR. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of Landstar System by 59.6% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 158 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Landstar System in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Landstar System in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Landstar System in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Landstar System in the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors own 98.90% of the company’s stock.

Landstar System Company Profile

Landstar System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers transportation services including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air and ocean cargo, project cargo, and customs brokerage.

