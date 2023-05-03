Short Interest in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) Drops By 8.2%

Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,460,000 shares, a drop of 8.2% from the March 31st total of 1,590,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 598,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days. Currently, 2.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on LEA shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on Lear from $143.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Lear from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Lear from $136.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Friday. Barclays cut their target price on Lear from $155.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Lear from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $155.23.

Get Lear alerts:

Insider Transactions at Lear

In other Lear news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 11,261 shares of Lear stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.39, for a total value of $1,547,148.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,846,920. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Lear news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 11,261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.39, for a total value of $1,547,148.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 28,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,846,920. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 11,260 shares of Lear stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.50, for a total value of $1,559,510.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,318,490. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,178 shares of company stock worth $4,481,445 over the last ninety days. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Lear Price Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LEA. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Lear by 47.9% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,064,807 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $437,259,000 after buying an additional 993,216 shares during the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. grew its stake in Lear by 67.0% in the first quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 1,728,550 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $241,115,000 after purchasing an additional 693,500 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Lear in the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,288,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Lear by 6.2% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 6,864,149 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $821,570,000 after purchasing an additional 401,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Lear by 134.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 600,643 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $74,492,000 after purchasing an additional 344,005 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LEA traded down $2.15 on Tuesday, reaching $124.75. 707,713 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 579,604. Lear has a 12 month low of $114.67 and a 12 month high of $158.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.67. The firm has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a PE ratio of 17.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.54.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.23. Lear had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 1.96%. The company had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Lear will post 11.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Lear Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Lear’s dividend payout ratio is 43.63%.

Lear Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lear Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and supply of automotive seats, electrical distribution systems and electronic modules, as well as related sub-systems, components, and software. It operates through the following segments: Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment consists of the design, engineering, just-in-time assembly and delivery of complete seat systems, as well as the manufacture of all major seat components, including seat covers and surface materials such as leather and fabric, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foam and headrests.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.