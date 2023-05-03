Short Interest in Marks and Spencer Group plc (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) Rises By 9.6%

Marks and Spencer Group plc (OTCMKTS:MAKSY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 137,600 shares, a growth of 9.6% from the March 31st total of 125,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.6 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on MAKSY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 115 ($1.44) to GBX 130 ($1.62) in a report on Monday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Marks and Spencer Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 165 ($2.06) to GBX 200 ($2.50) in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 146 ($1.82) to GBX 153 ($1.91) in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Marks and Spencer Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marks and Spencer Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $168.00.

Get Marks and Spencer Group alerts:

Marks and Spencer Group Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of Marks and Spencer Group stock opened at $4.22 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.47. Marks and Spencer Group has a 12-month low of $2.03 and a 12-month high of $4.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.88.

About Marks and Spencer Group

Marks & Spencer Group Plc engages in the retail of clothes, food, and home products. It operates through the following segments: UK Clothing and Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The UK Clothing and Home segment retails womenswear, menswear, lingerie, kidswear and home products. The UK Food segment includes the results of the UK retail food business and UK Food franchise operations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Marks and Spencer Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marks and Spencer Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.