Short Interest in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Increases By 5.5%

Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,180,000 shares, a growth of 5.5% from the March 31st total of 7,750,000 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,120,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MDT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $77.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Barclays upgraded shares of Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $80.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.79.

Medtronic Trading Down 0.5 %

Medtronic stock opened at $90.23 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $82.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.76. Medtronic has a 52 week low of $75.76 and a 52 week high of $106.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.71.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 13.20%. Medtronic’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Medtronic will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th were given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 23rd. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.47%.

Institutional Trading of Medtronic

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Syverson Strege & Co boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 52.9% during the 4th quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 341 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 58.1% during the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 351 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Medtronic during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Community Bank N.A. grew its stake in Medtronic by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 500 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. 80.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.

Featured Stories

