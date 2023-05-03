Short Interest in Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) Grows By 9.7%

Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,490,000 shares, a growth of 9.7% from the March 31st total of 2,270,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 361,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.9 days.

Insider Transactions at Model N

In related news, CFO John Ederer sold 10,823 shares of Model N stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.09, for a total value of $347,310.07. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 166,878 shares in the company, valued at $5,355,115.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Model N news, CRO Christopher Lyon sold 6,556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total transaction of $229,722.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 152,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,347,104. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO John Ederer sold 10,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.09, for a total value of $347,310.07. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 166,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,355,115.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 53,238 shares of company stock worth $1,832,671. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Model N

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MODN. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Model N during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $201,000. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. grew its stake in shares of Model N by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 52,984 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Model N by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,742 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Model N during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $335,000. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Model N by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,792,154 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $126,923,000 after acquiring an additional 19,242 shares during the period. 96.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Model N Stock Performance

NYSE:MODN traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 352,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 352,908. Model N has a 12-month low of $20.95 and a 12-month high of $43.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.25 and a beta of 0.69.

Model N (NYSE:MODN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The software maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $59.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.51 million. Model N had a negative net margin of 11.65% and a negative return on equity of 7.52%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Model N will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Model N in a research report on Monday, March 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Model N from $42.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com lowered Model N from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed an “initiates” rating on shares of Model N in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Model N from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Model N has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.63.

About Model N

Model N, Inc engages in developing and monetizing revenue management solutions. It offers cloud revenue optimization and compliance to pharmaceutical, medical technology, semiconductor, and high-tech companies. Its products provide business processes such as pricing, quoting, contracting, regulatory compliance, rebates and incentives.

Featured Articles

