Short Interest in Modiv Inc. (NYSE:MDV) Decreases By 6.7%

Modiv Inc. (NYSE:MDV – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,600 shares, a drop of 6.7% from the March 31st total of 17,800 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 11,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Institutional Trading of Modiv

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Modiv by 56.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 307,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,488,000 after acquiring an additional 111,266 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Modiv by 365.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 80,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 63,129 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Modiv in the 2nd quarter valued at about $298,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in Modiv by 851.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 8,971 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Modiv by 1,706.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MDV shares. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Modiv in a research note on Friday, February 24th. B. Riley lowered their price target on Modiv from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.90.

Modiv Price Performance

Modiv Cuts Dividend

Shares of MDV traded up $1.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.92. 58,641 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,534. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.60. Modiv has a twelve month low of $9.61 and a twelve month high of $19.25. The company has a market capitalization of $89.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.92, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of -0.15.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be given a dividend of $0.0958 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 11.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. Modiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -115.00%.

Modiv Company Profile

Modiv Inc, (the Company) was incorporated on May 14, 2015 as a Maryland corporation. The Company was formed to primarily invest, directly or indirectly, in real estate owning entities which own single-tenant income-producing properties located in the United States, which are leased to creditworthy tenants under long-term net leases.

Further Reading

