Short Interest in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Rises By 11.5%

M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,620,000 shares, an increase of 11.5% from the March 31st total of 5,040,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,990,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on MTB. Bank of America upped their price target on M&T Bank from $141.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com cut M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. UBS Group cut M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Wedbush raised M&T Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Argus raised M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.10.

M&T Bank Trading Down 3.5 %

MTB traded down $4.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $117.40. The stock had a trading volume of 2,859,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,875,090. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $148.05. M&T Bank has a 52 week low of $110.00 and a 52 week high of $193.42.

M&T Bank Increases Dividend

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 23.20%. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.73 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that M&T Bank will post 17.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. This is an increase from M&T Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 40.28%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in M&T Bank by 148.9% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in M&T Bank by 887.5% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new position in M&T Bank in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in M&T Bank by 358.2% in the first quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

