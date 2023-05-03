Short Interest in Ramaco Resources, Inc. – 9.00% (NASDAQ:METCL) Decreases By 5.9%

Ramaco Resources, Inc. – 9.00% (NASDAQ:METCL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,700 shares, a decline of 5.9% from the March 31st total of 13,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.7 days.

Ramaco Resources, Inc. – 9.00% Stock Performance

METCL traded down $0.15 on Wednesday, hitting $25.25. 486 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,757. Ramaco Resources, Inc. – 9.00% has a 12 month low of $25.02 and a 12 month high of $27.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.72.

