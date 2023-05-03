Short Interest in Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (NYSE:ASAI) Declines By 6.8%

Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (NYSE:ASAI – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,290,000 shares, a decline of 6.8% from the March 31st total of 3,530,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 521,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sendas Distribuidora

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASAI. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Sendas Distribuidora by 64.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Sendas Distribuidora by 195.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in Sendas Distribuidora in the fourth quarter worth $90,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Sendas Distribuidora in the fourth quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sendas Distribuidora during the second quarter valued at about $124,000. 4.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sendas Distribuidora Price Performance

NYSE:ASAI opened at $11.77 on Wednesday. Sendas Distribuidora has a 52 week low of $11.65 and a 52 week high of $20.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.93 and its 200-day moving average is $17.29.

Sendas Distribuidora Increases Dividend

Sendas Distribuidora ( NYSE:ASAI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sendas Distribuidora will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be issued a $0.0506 dividend. This is an increase from Sendas Distribuidora’s previous — dividend of $0.04. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Bank of America lowered Sendas Distribuidora from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st.

Sendas Distribuidora Company Profile

Sendas Distribuidora SA engages in the retail and wholesale sale of food products, bazaar items, and other products in Brazil. As of March 31, 2022, the company operated 216 stores under the Assaí banner, as well as 13 distribution centers. It serves restaurants, pizzerias, snack bars, schools, small businesses, religious institutions, hospitals, hotels, grocery stores, neighborhood supermarkets, and individuals.

