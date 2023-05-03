Short Interest in WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund (NASDAQ:DXJS) Drops By 13.8%

WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund (NASDAQ:DXJS – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,400 shares, a drop of 13.8% from the March 31st total of 22,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.8 days.

WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of DXJS stock traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $49.30. The stock had a trading volume of 2,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,738. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.57. WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund has a 12 month low of $41.18 and a 12 month high of $50.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.65 million, a PE ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 0.49.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund by 102.7% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 134,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,736,000 after purchasing an additional 68,374 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund by 41.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after buying an additional 8,174 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its stake in shares of WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund by 135.7% in the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 20,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,000 after buying an additional 12,072 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund by 5.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after buying an additional 1,039 shares during the period. Finally, Ifrah Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund in the third quarter worth $503,000.

About WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund

The WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund (DXJS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of Japanese small-cap stocks. The fund is hedged for currency fluctuations between the USD and JPY. DXJS was launched on Jun 28, 2013 and is managed by WisdomTree.

