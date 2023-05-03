Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $83.00

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $83.00 and last traded at $82.29, with a volume of 67785 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $81.40.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SIEGY. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Societe Generale raised Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Siemens Aktiengesellschaft presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $131.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft ( OTCMKTS:SIEGY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The technology company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.08). Siemens Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 6.53% and a net margin of 4.69%. The company had revenue of $18.45 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Siemens Aktiengesellschaft will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Siemens AG is a technology company, which engages in the areas of automation and digitalization in the process and manufacturing industries, infrastructure for buildings and energy systems, mobility solutions for rail transport, and medical technology and digital healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Industries, Smart Infrastructure, Mobility, Siemens Healthineers, and Siemens Financial Services.

