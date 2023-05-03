Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN) to Issue $0.18 Quarterly Dividend

Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st.

Silgan has raised its dividend payment by an average of 13.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 19 years. Silgan has a payout ratio of 16.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Silgan to earn $4.30 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.7%.

Shares of NYSE SLGN traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 401,298. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Silgan has a 52 week low of $38.59 and a 52 week high of $55.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of 16.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.79.

Silgan ( NYSE:SLGN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.78. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Silgan had a return on equity of 25.88% and a net margin of 5.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Silgan will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Silgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Bank of America increased their price target on Silgan from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Citigroup raised Silgan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Silgan from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Silgan from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.67.

In other Silgan news, Director Anthony J. Allott sold 50,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.08, for a total transaction of $2,756,565.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 709,501 shares in the company, valued at $38,369,814.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 24.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLGN. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Silgan by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 19,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Silgan by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC increased its position in shares of Silgan by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 5,366 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Silgan by 151.1% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Silgan by 5.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Silgan Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of rigid packaging for consumer goods products. It operates through the following business segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Dispensing and Specialty Closures segment offers dispensing and specialty closures for food, beverage, health care, garden, home, personal care, fragrance, and beauty products.

