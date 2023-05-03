Silvercrest Asset Management Group (SAMG) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $28.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.16 million. Silvercrest Asset Management Group had a net margin of 15.28% and a return on equity of 15.48%. On average, analysts expect Silvercrest Asset Management Group to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Silvercrest Asset Management Group alerts:

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Stock Down 3.7 %

NASDAQ SAMG opened at $17.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $252.67 million, a PE ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.20. Silvercrest Asset Management Group has a 12-month low of $14.94 and a 12-month high of $22.26.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Silvercrest Asset Management Group

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.50%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SAMG. Long Path Partners Fund LP raised its position in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 29.9% in the first quarter. Long Path Partners Fund LP now owns 370,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,577,000 after purchasing an additional 85,274 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 289.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 90,377 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,483,000 after acquiring an additional 67,163 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 418.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 82,778 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,359,000 after acquiring an additional 66,823 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Silvercrest Asset Management Group during the second quarter worth $489,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Silvercrest Asset Management Group during the third quarter worth $388,000. Institutional investors own 49.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on SAMG shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

About Silvercrest Asset Management Group

(Get Rating)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group, Inc operates as a wealth management firm. The firm provides traditional and alternative investment advisory and family office services to wealthy families and select institutional investors. It also offers portfolio, equity, and fixed income management and outsourced investment services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Silvercrest Asset Management Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvercrest Asset Management Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.