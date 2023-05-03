Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.85

Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 2nd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of 1.85 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $7.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.60%. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.80.

Simon Property Group has decreased its dividend by an average of 6.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Simon Property Group has a dividend payout ratio of 107.6% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Simon Property Group to earn $12.28 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $7.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 58.6%.

Simon Property Group Stock Performance

Shares of Simon Property Group stock opened at $112.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $36.63 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.51. Simon Property Group has a 52 week low of $86.02 and a 52 week high of $133.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $112.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.99.

Insider Buying and Selling at Simon Property Group

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by ($1.08). The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 40.43% and a return on equity of 60.33%. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group will post 12.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Karen N. Horn bought 551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $109.33 per share, for a total transaction of $60,240.83. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 34,079 shares in the company, valued at $3,725,857.07. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Simon Property Group

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group during the first quarter worth $46,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 38.5% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. 83.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on SPG shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Simon Property Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.46.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon Property Group, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, development, and management of shopping, dining, entertainment, and mixed-used destinations, which consist primarily of malls, Premium Outlets, and The Mills. The company was founded by Fred Simon, Herbert Simon and Melvin Simon in 1993 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

