Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) PT Lowered to $129.50 at Stifel Nicolaus

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $135.00 to $129.50 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.57% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Simon Property Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.46.

SPG opened at $112.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.63 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $112.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.99, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Simon Property Group has a 12-month low of $86.02 and a 12-month high of $133.08.

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($1.08). The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 40.43% and a return on equity of 60.33%. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Simon Property Group will post 12.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Karen N. Horn acquired 551 shares of Simon Property Group stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $109.33 per share, with a total value of $60,240.83. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 34,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,725,857.07. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Muzinich & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 259.1% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. 83.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Simon Property Group, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, development, and management of shopping, dining, entertainment, and mixed-used destinations, which consist primarily of malls, Premium Outlets, and The Mills. The company was founded by Fred Simon, Herbert Simon and Melvin Simon in 1993 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

