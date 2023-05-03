Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) Shares Down 5.8%

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI – Get Rating) was down 5.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $17.18 and last traded at $17.57. Approximately 334,746 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 740,971 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.65.

Several analysts have issued reports on SBGI shares. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on Sinclair Broadcast Group from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Sinclair Broadcast Group from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sinclair Broadcast Group in a report on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sinclair Broadcast Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.83.

The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.74.

Sinclair Broadcast Group ( NASDAQ:SBGI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $960.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $985.81 million. Sinclair Broadcast Group had a return on equity of 16.96% and a net margin of 67.51%. Analysts expect that Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.68%. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s dividend payout ratio is 2.75%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 4,339,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,313,000 after acquiring an additional 501,967 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 1.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,945,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,548,000 after acquiring an additional 38,631 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 2.4% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,596,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,973,000 after buying an additional 60,786 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 1,068.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,082,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,293,000 after buying an additional 1,903,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,057,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,406,000 after buying an additional 31,800 shares in the last quarter. 51.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc is a media company engaged in the provision of local sports and news. It operates through the following segments: Broadcast, Local Sports, and Others. The Broadcast segment consists of television stations which offer programming and operating services, and sales and other non-programming operating services.

