SingularityNET Price Down 11.9% Over Last Week (AGIX)

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 2nd. Over the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded 11.9% lower against the dollar. SingularityNET has a market cap of $378.49 million and $24.99 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SingularityNET token can currently be bought for about $0.31 or 0.00001092 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get SingularityNET alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00007369 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.55 or 0.00026451 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.63 or 0.00019737 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00018293 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000077 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28,550.27 or 1.00017840 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0310 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002314 BTC.

About SingularityNET

SingularityNET is a token. It launched on December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,282,845,372 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,214,418,780 tokens. SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

SingularityNET Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,282,847,949.0392973 with 1,214,421,357.2620103 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.30630339 USD and is down -3.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 92 active market(s) with $31,383,126.54 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularityNET should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SingularityNET using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SingularityNET Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SingularityNET and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.