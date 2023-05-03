SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) Shares Gap Up to $147.27

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $147.27, but opened at $154.59. SiteOne Landscape Supply shares last traded at $154.85, with a volume of 151,477 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SITE. StockNews.com raised SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $127.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Loop Capital raised SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $127.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.70.

Get SiteOne Landscape Supply alerts:

SiteOne Landscape Supply Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $138.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.42 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SiteOne Landscape Supply

SiteOne Landscape Supply ( NYSE:SITE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.15). SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 6.11%. The firm had revenue of $890.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $895.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,599,387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $656,920,000 after purchasing an additional 566,688 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,394,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $548,828,000 after purchasing an additional 503,490 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 69.7% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 960,849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $112,727,000 after purchasing an additional 394,722 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 173.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 287,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,936,000 after buying an additional 182,230 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 2,260.1% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 156,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,377,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares during the period.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of landscape supplies and residential. Its products include hardscapes, landscape accessories, nursery goods, outdoor lighting, and ice melt products to green industry professionals. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Roswell, GA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.