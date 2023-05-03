SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The utilities provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. SJW Group had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 6.97%. The company had revenue of $137.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.02 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. SJW Group updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.40-$2.50 EPS.

SJW Group Stock Up 0.1 %

SJW traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $75.78. 7,027 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 314,504. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $76.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.07. SJW Group has a twelve month low of $55.74 and a twelve month high of $83.88. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.42 and a beta of 0.57.

SJW Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. This is an increase from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 5th. SJW Group’s payout ratio is presently 63.07%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insiders Place Their Bets

SJW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of SJW Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $84.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of SJW Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SJW Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of SJW Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SJW Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.40.

In other SJW Group news, insider Craig J. Patla sold 725 shares of SJW Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.09, for a total transaction of $55,165.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $535,521.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SJW Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KCM Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in SJW Group during the first quarter worth $383,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in shares of SJW Group by 315.2% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,398 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 4,098 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of SJW Group by 83.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,494 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 2,503 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SJW Group by 1,384.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 4,471 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of SJW Group in the third quarter valued at about $327,000. 72.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About SJW Group

SJW Group is a holding company, which through its subsidiaries provides water utility services. It operates through the Water Utility Services and Real Estate Services segments. The Water Utility Services segment offers water utility and utility-related services. The Real Estate Services segment engages in property management and investment activity.

