Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Shares Purchased by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,611 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $1,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWKS. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,027,044 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,402,644,000 after acquiring an additional 94,095 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 1.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,397,273 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $630,765,000 after purchasing an additional 109,435 shares during the last quarter. Edmp Inc. grew its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 8,838.8% in the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 3,399,240 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $37,301,000 after purchasing an additional 3,361,212 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 7.9% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,880,928 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $383,969,000 after buying an additional 209,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 245.3% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,378,800 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $202,841,000 after buying an additional 1,689,850 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Skyworks Solutions

In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Reza Kasnavi sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.03, for a total value of $360,090.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,039,789.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Skyworks Solutions Price Performance

SWKS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Barclays raised shares of Skyworks Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Skyworks Solutions currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.58.

NASDAQ SWKS opened at $105.40 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.77 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $111.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.39. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.16 and a 12-month high of $123.69.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 22.33% and a return on equity of 28.65%. Skyworks Solutions’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.90 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Skyworks Solutions announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, February 6th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 11.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Skyworks Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 33.83%.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

(Get Rating)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its products include amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

