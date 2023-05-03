SLC Agrícola S.A. (OTCMKTS:SLCJY) Plans Dividend of $0.51

SLC Agrícola S.A. (OTCMKTS:SLCJY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, May 2nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.512 per share on Thursday, May 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 5th. This is a boost from SLC Agrícola’s previous dividend of $0.04.

SLC Agrícola Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SLCJY opened at $8.30 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.00. SLC Agrícola has a 52-week low of $7.00 and a 52-week high of $12.60.

SLC Agrícola’s stock is set to split on the morning of Tuesday, May 9th. The 11-10 split was announced on Tuesday, May 9th. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Tuesday, May 9th.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SLC Agrícola Company Profile

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised shares of SLC Agrícola from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th.

SLC Agricola SA engages in the production and trade of agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Agricultural Production and Land Investments. The Agricultural Production segment engages in the cultivation of primarily cotton, soybean and corn. The Land Investments segment engages in the acquisition and development of land for agriculture.

