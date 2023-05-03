SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK) Shares Acquired by Salzhauer Michael

Salzhauer Michael increased its holdings in shares of SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 225,254 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,865 shares during the period. SmartFinancial makes up approximately 3.6% of Salzhauer Michael’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Salzhauer Michael owned 1.33% of SmartFinancial worth $6,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in SmartFinancial by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,924 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SmartFinancial by 359.0% during the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,769 shares of the bank’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 3,730 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its position in SmartFinancial by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 5,401 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 1,477 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SmartFinancial by 5.7% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,262 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in SmartFinancial by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,625 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,798 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMBK traded up $0.31 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.25. 11,597 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,105. SmartFinancial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.79 and a 12 month high of $30.50. The firm has a market cap of $344.25 million, a PE ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. SmartFinancial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.68%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SMBK shares. Hovde Group lowered SmartFinancial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on SmartFinancial from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Raymond James initiated coverage on SmartFinancial in a report on Friday, March 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com lowered SmartFinancial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered SmartFinancial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.14.

SmartFinancial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through SmartBank. It operates through the following portfolio segments: Commercial Real Estate, Consumer Real Estate, Construction and Land Development, Commercial and Industrial, and Consumer and Other.

