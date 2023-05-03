Sonder (SOND) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Sonder (NASDAQ:SOND – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.29) per share for the quarter. Sonder has set its Q1 2023 guidance at EPS.Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Sonder (NASDAQ:SOND – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $134.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.88 million. Sonder had a negative return on equity of 233.90% and a negative net margin of 32.56%. On average, analysts expect Sonder to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

SOND opened at $0.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $88.00 million, a P/E ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 1.97. Sonder has a 52-week low of $0.36 and a 52-week high of $4.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.75 and its 200-day moving average is $1.30.

In other Sonder news, CEO Francis Davidson acquired 30,909 shares of Sonder stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.11 per share, with a total value of $34,308.99. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,385,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,757,684.11. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders have acquired 75,188 shares of company stock valued at $81,238 over the last ninety days. 13.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in Sonder in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. State of Wyoming bought a new position in Sonder in the fourth quarter valued at about $74,000. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Sonder in the fourth quarter valued at about $353,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Sonder by 60.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 19,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Sonder in the fourth quarter valued at about $186,000. 49.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SOND has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on Sonder from $3.50 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $2.75 price objective on shares of Sonder in a research note on Friday, April 14th.

Sonder Holdings Inc engages in the hospitality business. It operates and manages properties comprising 1-, 2-, and 3+ bedroom; and studio apartments, as well as 1-bedroom hotel rooms for leisure travelers and families, digital nomads, and professionals in North America, Europe, and the Middle East. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 7,600 live units across 38 markets and 10 countries, as well as approximately 10,500 additional contracted units.

