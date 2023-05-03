Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Monday. The industrial products company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 32.53% and a net margin of 6.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.85 EPS.

Sonoco Products Trading Down 4.1 %

NYSE:SON opened at $59.61 on Wednesday. Sonoco Products has a one year low of $51.52 and a one year high of $65.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.93.

Get Sonoco Products alerts:

Sonoco Products Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This is a boost from Sonoco Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Sonoco Products’s payout ratio is 43.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Buying and Selling at Sonoco Products

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SON. Citigroup decreased their target price on Sonoco Products from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 13th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Sonoco Products from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Argus upgraded Sonoco Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America increased their price target on Sonoco Products from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Sonoco Products from $61.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.17.

In other Sonoco Products news, insider Ernest D. Haynes III sold 1,834 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $110,040.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,740. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Ernest D. Haynes III sold 1,834 shares of Sonoco Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $110,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,740. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ernest D. Haynes III sold 531 shares of Sonoco Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.36, for a total value of $30,458.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,717.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,458 shares of company stock worth $207,291 in the last ninety days. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sonoco Products

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SON. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 65,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,088,000 after buying an additional 7,130 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Sonoco Products by 8.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $894,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in Sonoco Products by 22.6% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 23,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after buying an additional 4,281 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Sonoco Products by 164.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 43,701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,744,000 after buying an additional 27,157 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Sonoco Products by 1.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 274,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,145,000 after buying an additional 3,941 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

About Sonoco Products

(Get Rating)

Sonoco Products Co engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, Protective Solutions, and Display and Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid containers, fiber and plastic caulk and adhesive tubes, and aluminum, steel, and peelable membrane easy-open closures for paper and metal cans.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sonoco Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonoco Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.