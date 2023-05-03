Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Releases Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.45-$1.55 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.53. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Sonoco Products also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $5.70-$6.00 EPS.

Shares of SON traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $60.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 253,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 453,233. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.71. Sonoco Products has a 1-year low of $51.52 and a 1-year high of $65.96.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 32.53% and a net margin of 6.43%. Sonoco Products’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.85 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Sonoco Products will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. This is a boost from Sonoco Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. Sonoco Products’s payout ratio is currently 43.22%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Seaport Res Ptn raised Sonoco Products from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Sonoco Products from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Citigroup cut their price target on Sonoco Products from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sonoco Products in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Sonoco Products from $61.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $66.17.

In other Sonoco Products news, insider Ernest D. Haynes III sold 531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.36, for a total transaction of $30,458.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,717.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Sonoco Products news, Director Robert R. Hill, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $56.00 per share, for a total transaction of $560,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 20,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,123,640. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ernest D. Haynes III sold 531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.36, for a total value of $30,458.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,717.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,458 shares of company stock valued at $207,291 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 12.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 65,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,088,000 after purchasing an additional 7,130 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 8.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 22.6% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 23,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 4,281 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 164.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 43,701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,744,000 after purchasing an additional 27,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 1.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 274,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,145,000 after purchasing an additional 3,941 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Sonoco Products Co engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, Protective Solutions, and Display and Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid containers, fiber and plastic caulk and adhesive tubes, and aluminum, steel, and peelable membrane easy-open closures for paper and metal cans.

